Mid North Coast visitors and residents are being asked to donate blood over the festive season amid low stocks of Australia's most common blood types.
A Lifeblood spokesperson said an additional 100 blood donations are needed in Port Macquarie between December 24 and the New Year.
Coffs Harbour blood donor centre is also seeking an additional 50 donors, despite having the strongest bookings of all the north coast centres across the Christmas period.
Donations are critical to ensure supplies of a short-lives blood component can be used at hospitals for accidents, trauma, and cancer patients.
Lifeblood Port Macquarie Donor Centre manager Lynette Cassapi said she is thankful to the people who travel from across the Mid North Coast and beyond to make a donation.
"It's an amazing gift you can give somebody else for Christmas," she said.
Sydneysider Jordan Pink was at the Port Macquarie Donor Centre on Tuesday, December 20 to donate his blood type of O positive.
Mr Pink is in town over the Christmas period to spend time with his parents.
He got a call about 15 minutes before his appointment to ask if he was available to donate.
Mr Pink said he was motivated to give blood after his pregnant wife was told she might need a blood transfusion during labor.
Thankfully she didn't require assistance at the time but Mr Pink has continued to make regular donations to help others.
Mulbring resident Craig Wyborn visits Port Macquarie every month with his wife who works in the town.
He donates blood whenever they stay because he wants to help people in need.
Mr Wyborn also enjoys the free food and milkshakes on offer at the centre.
Lifeblood Donor Services executive director Cath Stone urged Australians to prioritise the gift of life this Christmas and New Year period.
"The festive season is a challenging time for blood supplies because the need for blood doesn't stop over the holiday period, however fewer people are available to donate," she said.
"We know that every 18 seconds this Christmas someone somewhere in Australia will rely on blood whether that is for serious accidents, surgery, complicated births, or cancer treatment.
"More than 80 per cent of the population has an O or A blood group meaning these blood types are most in demand by hospitals."
To book a donation call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au or download the free Donate Blood app.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.