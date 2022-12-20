What you can put in your green lid bin has changed with only food scraps and garden waste now accepted.
The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has recently limited the items that can go into the household green bin, also known as the Food Organics Garden Organics (FOGO) bin.
Aaron Ferrell, acting Waste Manager for Kempsey Shire Council says some items that are now longer accepted include serviettes, tea bags, shredded paper and greasy pizza boxes, which now must go in the red bin as general waste.
Plastics including pots, food packaging, animal waste or cat litter, are not accepted in the green bin.
Holiday season around Christmas and New Year is a time when we see more food waste in our bins, which council is urging households remember to put in the green bin to be composted.
"Keeping food waste out of landfill reduces harmful gases in the environment especially methane. The amount paid in levies to the NSW EPA depends on how much waste ends up in landfill, so recycling your food and garden waste reduces how much we need to pay," said Mr Ferrell.
While garden waste is accepted in the green bin, this does not include rocks, dirt, large branches or tree stumps.
Christmas paper, cardboard, glass bottles and jars and aluminium cans can also be recycled in your yellow bin to help reduce landfill.
Residents are encouraged to rinse all containers before putting them in the bin for recycling to avoid contamination.
"We still highly recommend that people remove lids, too," said Mr Ferrell.
To help households manage extra recycling over Christmas an additional yellow bin collection service will happen between Monday 26 December 2022 and Friday 6 January 2023.
During this time, Kempsey Shire residents are asked to put their yellow recycling bins out for collection both weeks on the usual collection day.
For more information visit ksc.pub/a-z
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.