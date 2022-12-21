The Macleay Argus

Bellbrook's Toose Rd alternative opened more than six months after landslip, but it came with a catch

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated December 22 2022 - 11:01am, first published December 21 2022 - 5:00pm
It took over six months for isolated residents in Bellbrook to get an alternative way out after a landslip closed Toose Road, but the farming community still can't move cattle in or out..

