It took over six months for isolated residents in Bellbrook to get an alternative way out after a landslip closed Toose Road, but the farming community still can't move cattle in or out..
A major landslip on March 31, 2022 closed the community's main access of Toose Road indefinitely with the damage too extensive to repair.
"This community is suffering, they see an old road that looks like it could just be fixed with a bulldozer, but it can't, so there is no one quick fix," said Kempsey Shire Council General Manager, Craig Milburn.
Kempsey Shire Council have recently completed the temporary alternative route to provide property owners with a way in and out, however conditions apply.
The access track is a steep and winding road which is strictly for impacted residents and essential travellers. They are restricted to four-wheel drive vehicles, driven only in dry weather.
An access code to locked gates and the use of Ultra High Frequency (UHF) radios are also compulsory, which council has provided to those affected.
Council says it has had more than a dozen requests for the access codes from residents and six from service providers like Telstra, however Bellbrook resident Shane Warwick says the new access track is only useful to one resident to get their groceries from town, and "apart from that it's no benefit to anyone'".
While council says the short-term access that connects Fifes Creek Road to Toose Road "isn't the ultimate solution", it is the work of "extraordinary engineering" and a "viable option" while the community waits for the long term solution of a bridge.
"This four-while drive track is one part of an ongoing package of assistance to open up an isolated community, with the ultimate goal of a permanent bridge access that will require at least two years to design and build," said Mr Milburn.
"We are proud of this access road which is an extraordinary piece of engineering where council staff have worked to solve a genuinely unique challenge and meet the promises we made."
While the new track provides residents with a form of access, its steep terrain has not alleviated the disruption to the community of farmers and their difficulties getting cattle out for sale.
"We can't get a cattle track over [Fifes Creek Road], it's too steep," said Mr Warwick. "We haven't sold any cattle for seven months since the slip."
Working in partnership with council, Local Land Services and Resilience NSW have worked directly with landholders over the months to assist with fodder, stock movements and animal welfare management.
Temporary stock yards have been put in place to assist with mustering stock to cross the river when water levels permit.
According to council, affected residents have been advised of funding opportunities and connected to business advisors to help them review business operations and look at continuity planning, and around $1.6million of disaster declaration funding has been used for the isolated community.
While support continues, so does the community's isolation.
"We're not allowed any visitors, it's only for residents and essential services... we were locked out for seve months and now they have us locked in, and it's all because the road is too dangerous," said Mr Warwick who lives in Nulla Nulla Creek.
"This is our life for however long before this bridge is built."
*Residents and essential travellers seeking to use the Toose Road Access track should contact council on 6566 3200 for details, safety protocols and how to get access.
