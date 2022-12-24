While families across the Mid North Coast are unwrapping gifts and enjoying a day at the beach, many employees are clocking on to work on Christmas Day.
Nurse Jo Hensler, Health and Security assistant Jennifer Bowell and Vicki Borg from cleaning services at Kempsey District Hospital are some of the many people working to make sure that their community has a safe and happy holiday.
It's not their first time working on the holiday, but the three employees are happy to do it.
I've only had one Christmas off in 7 years," Ms Bowell said.
"When you've got other [staff] that have got kids and things like that, that's fine so I give them priority...we try and take turns so to be fair to everyone."
Having older children means that it's easier to work on the holiday with each staff member celebrating Christmas a different way this year.
Mrs Borg's grown children and husband will be organising the Christmas roast for her after she returns from her morning cleaning shift.
After her full shift, Ms Bowell is hoping to catch up with family friends while Ms Hensler will be having early lunch followed by a quick nap before clocking on.
Christmas Day isn't expected to be different from any other day at the hospital.
"It's pretty much the same really," said Mrs Borg.
"Everyday is just the same... we do the same cleanings."
For security and healthcare workers, the unexpected is just part of the job.
"We don't know what's going to walk through the door on Chrissie day," Ms Bowell said.
"You can be busy or not so we just got to wait for the action to happen if it happens."
Ms Hensler said anything can happen on the day from elderly people falling, tourists getting injured to patients who have overindulged during the festive season.
"It might be everything, it might be nothing," she said.
"People still get sick whether it's Christmas Day or Boxing Day, it sort of makes no difference."
Ms Hensler who will be covering evening shifts over Christmas, said she wasn't concerned about the hospital on the holiday.
"The hospital is just like a machine that keeps going 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year," she said.
"It will just keep ticking over and we will just try look after our community with kindness, as you would this time of year as the very best we can."
Ms Hensler said that the amazing community make a difference at this time of year.
Patients and their families often bring in biscuits and treats for the staff as thanks for their hard work.
"Everyone is always extremely grateful because nobody wants to end up in the emergency department on Christmas," she said.
"It's a privilege to be able to look after your community at this time of the year, it really is.
We've got a great community and we'll always be there."
Ms Bowell agreed.
"They're very thoughtful but we have got a great hospital," she said.
We're pretty lucky to have a good hospital, good staff so... we're there to back each other up."
Being away from family can be difficult but Ms Hensler said that they will be with their "work family".
"They become like your family," she said.
"It's like that in a small hospital like Kempsey and everyone works together and looks out for each other."
As the women clock on for the Christmas Day shift, they just want the community to remember to be safe.
"Have a lovely day with their families and just be safe, and be careful," Ms Borg said
"We're here but we don't want to see them if they don't need to be here," Ms Hensler said.
"So be careful and be kind to each other in the community."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.