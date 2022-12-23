The Macleay Argus

The annual Macleay Valley Christmas Eve Santa Surf is here again

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated December 23 2022 - 10:59pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(L) Back Creek at South West Rocks and (R) Killick Creek at Crescent Head are two sites for the annual Macleay Valley Santa Surf on Friday, December 24. Pictures by Ellie Chamberlain

South West Rocks and Crescent Head will see hundreds of surfing Santas at the town's creeks and beaches for a Christmas Eve tradition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.