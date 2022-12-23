South West Rocks and Crescent Head will see hundreds of surfing Santas at the town's creeks and beaches for a Christmas Eve tradition.
Residents and visitors to the Macleay are invited to dress festive and grab a flotation device to join the annual Santa Surf.
South West Rocks will take the morning high tide with participants floating down-stream from Back Creek to Back Beach at 10am.
Come 2pm in the afternoon, Killick Creek will be full of Santas on boards and blow-up devices, floating out to sea to surf the waves.
The Christmas Eve tradition is open to all and a great way to celebrate the holiday season for all ages.
Cloud cover might be on the radar, but the Christmas cheer will not be contained, so rummage around your wardrobes for all things red and get down to your choice of creek on Friday, December 24.
