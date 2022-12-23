Christmas is a time to celebrate and enjoy with family and friends. A moment to recognise how those around us care, love and support us - as we do them.
It's also a time to relax and enjoy the beautiful region we all love. For those travelling over the next few weeks, this is often the busiest on our roads. Please drive safely.
Be sure to enjoy our beaches and listen to our lifeguards who volunteer to keep our families safe.
For those essential workers who continue to work throughout the holiday period, thank you greatly for your services.
This Christmas, like always, I am asking people to support our local businesses.
This is an easy and great way to help your local economy, help create more jobs and contribute to our often family businesses, who bring our towns to life.
You'll also experience much better customer service and get to know the fabulous locals across our region. And while you're shopping local, don't forget to support our local tourism industry.
There's something for everyone; visit our spectacular natural sites, adventure activities, music festivals and markets, museums, historical and cultural sites.
So, be local. It's not difficult. Our businesses and region offer some of the best goods, services, and tourist spots in the world.
Merry Christmas everyone, and all the best for a happy and safe New Year.
Melinda Pavey
