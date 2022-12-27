Paul Dalley bought his 120 hectare farm in South Kempsey over 40 years ago, and decades on, he is still passionate about his life's work.
Established in 1977, Mr Dalley's business began with growing and selling plants and trees to supermarkets.
One year, he successfully planted an abundance of Christmas Bush, with some left unsold to his supermarkets vendors.
The following year, these bushes "had grown nicely", and so he ventured into an international market and sold Australian Christmas Bell and Christmas Bush to Japan.
"Almost by happen-stance or serendipity some flowers got sent to Japan. They'd already had some Christmas Bells from the year before," he said.
Mr Dalley says Christmas Bells are a "difficult product" with their slow growth. Lucky for him, he was able to sell Japan Christmas Bush, which is slightly more manageable, and was "well-received" by his overseas client.
"They got really excited about [Christmas Bush] and it was something we could grow quicker, so we immediately planted more", he said.
With International success, Mr Dalley co-founded the company, Grandiflora Growers, which "functions like a co-op" and brought local growers together.
"Having the other growers involved allowed us to do economical sized shipments. For exporting, it's critical to have volume".
As director of Grandiflora Growers, Mr Dalley advises growers nation-wide.
In addition to the propagation of cut flower plants for commercial growers, Mountain Nursery sells flowers on domestic and export markets, and develops selected Eastern Australian native flora as new crops.
The Mid North Coast farm has an abundance of Australian natives growing, such as Banksias, Kangaroo Paw, and is well-known in the Macleay Valley for their impressively large Flannel flowers.
Flannel flower plants last for a few years, with the stems getting shorter and flowers smaller with each regrowth.
"It's a process that's been going on for 25 years of selecting the best plants every year", said Mr Dalley.
"At the start of the season we pick out the best plant with the best flowers and keep them for seed".
The experienced farmer says that Flannel flowers, Christmas Bell and Christmas Bush are all plants that were picked externally out of the bush in Sydney "since the colony started" and it's only recently that people have "bothered to cultivate them", and in doing so get "a much higher quality".
Like any farm-work in Australia, the nursey have had their challenges with droughts, bushfires and floods over the years.
Mr Dalley says the rainfall of 2022 proved a "massive inconvenience" as they couldn't do a lot of their outside work.
As rain holds off and summer is in full swing, the tight-knit team have been working hard over the Christmas season, with the ideal conditions assisting their recent picking schedule.
Mr Dalley's son, Alex, has been working with his father for almost three years.
"He's getting really into it now," said Mr Dalley, whose other son, Nelson helps around the farm building and utilising his construction skills.
