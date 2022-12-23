A man and three teenage boys have been charged with a range of property offences following a spate of alleged break and enter offences on the Mid North Coast.
Strike Force Kinnereth was established by officers attached to the Mid North Coast Police District after several vehicles were allegedly stolen in Port Macquarie on November 5, 2022.
Following extensive inquiries, about 4pm on Wednesday, December 21, investigators attended a unit complex on Reginald Street, South Kempsey, where they arrested a 20-year-old and three teenage boys with assistance from the Police Dog Unit.
All four were taken to Kempsey Police Station where they were charged.
The 20-year-old man from Tamworth was charged with an outstanding warrant (carried in conveyance without consent) and two counts of aggravated break, enter and steal.
He was refused bail and ordered to appear at Kempsey Local Court on Thursday, December 22.
The 17-year-old was charged with an outstanding warrant (carried in conveyance).
The 16-year-old was charged with five counts of aggravated break, enter and steal, two counts of break and enter with intent, take and drive without consent, drive recklessly, unlicensed driving, enter vehicle without consent and enter land with intent.
The 14-year-old was charged with breach of bail and enter land with intent to commit an indictable offence.
All three teenagers were refused bail and ordered to appear at Children's Court on Thursday, December 22.
