April 29 kickoff for 2023 Group 3 season

By Mick McDonald
December 30 2022 - 9:00am
Macleay Valley Mustangs player Mal Webster breaks through the Wingham Tigers defence. Picture by Penny Tamblyn

GROUP Three Rugby League will stick with a Saturday grand final in 2023.

Mick McDonald

