Emergency services called to a South West Rocks home after a man's body was found in the driveway

By Newsroom
Updated December 27 2022 - 5:25pm, first published 4:00pm
Officers from Mid North Coast Police District commenced an investigation and established a crime scene outside a South West Rocks home after an elderly man was found dead in the driveway. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

A crime scene has been established after an elderly man was found dead in the driveway of a home in South West Rocks.

Local News

