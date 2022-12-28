The Macleay Argus

Man found dead on South West Rocks driveway identified as 102-year-old local

By Newsroom
Updated December 28 2022 - 3:11pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Update: NSW Police say the elderly man found dead on a South West Rocks driveway has been identified as 102-year-old local. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

Update:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.