Update:
A man found dead in Arthur Street, South West Rocks, on Tuesday (December 27) has been formally identified by NSW Police as a 102-year-old local.
His death is not being treated as suspicious and officers from Mid North Coast Police District are preparing a report for the information of the coroner.
Earlier:
A crime scene has been established after an elderly man was found dead in the driveway of a home in South West Rocks.
At about 7am on Tuesday, December 27, emergency services were called to Arthur Street, South West Rocks, after the body was located in the driveway of a home.
The man is yet to be formally identified, however is believed to be aged in his 80's.
Officers from Mid North Coast Police District have commenced an investigation and a crime scene has been established, which will be examined by specialist forensic police.
Inquiries into the death are ongoing and a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
