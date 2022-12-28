The Macleay Argus

Four-year-old may have set a record for youngest person to do the Back Creek bridge jump at South West Rocks

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated December 28 2022 - 11:29am, first published 11:00am
Four-year-old from South West Rocks jumps off Back Creek Bridge on Christmas Eve, potentially setting a record for the town's tradition. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

The thrill-seeking tradition of Back Creek bridge jump at South West Rocks has been kept alive by locals and holiday-makers for decades, but a record may have recently been set by four-year-old Creed Tangimetua.

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

