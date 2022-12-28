The thrill-seeking tradition of Back Creek bridge jump at South West Rocks has been kept alive by locals and holiday-makers for decades, but a record may have recently been set by four-year-old Creed Tangimetua.
At high-tide, people of all ages flock to the salt-water creek to take the leap or cheer along, with the destination particularly popular during summer holidays.
Jumping off the bridge is seen as somewhat of an initiation or bucket-list item for those that know the Mid North Coast town well.
Those stepping onto the platform for the first time are typically in their early teenager years.
However, on December 24, 2022, local four-year-old Creed Tangimetua shocked spectators when he jumped from the highest point without hesitation.
As crowds lingered at the South West Rocks inaugural Christmas Eve Santa paddle, the young boy told his father Dane Tangimetua he wanted to do the jump after watching others enjoy the adrenaline rush.
Holding hands, father and son walked to the top of the bridge, climbed over the railing using the ladder and edged their toes closer to the edge of the platform.
Watching from the wharf was his mother Elly Burke and grandmother Michelle Rigney.
The crowd of over 100 people cheered as Creed jumped bravely.
"I didn't think he was actually going to do it", said Ms Burke, who proudly filmed her son's jump.
After many high-fives from strangers and hugs from family and friends, the little boy was shy but smiling.
"I was a little bit nervous," he said.
"It was fun. I want to do it again".
Those that wish to participate in the bridge jump should only do so at high-tide, and use the ladders and platform available.
