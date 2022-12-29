Students from Kempsey High School, Melville, St Paul's and Macleay Vocational College have their year 12 major works on display in the Nulla Nulla Gallery at the Slim Dusty Centre (SDC), open to the public cost-free until February 12, 2022.
'Majors in the Macleay' is a collection of 29 artworks of a variety of art forms, from drawing, mixed-media, sculptures, painting, photography and graphic design.
"It's a great opportunity to come and see our home-grown talent before they venture off into the world with artistic flare," said Operations Supervisor of Art Yolande Williams.
Kempsey resident Justin Rench says his upbringing in Mungay Creek has given him a "strong connection to the bush".
Mr Rench spent hours of his childhood walking through the bush and spotting wildlife.
"You have to look for animals if you want to find them", he said.
The bush, he says, is part of his "culture and identity" which is representing in his Higher School Certificate major work "Look and See".
The concept of these "echo-prints" is based around the evolution and behaviour of wildlife in the area.
"In the images there's lots of little hidden goodies that you have to just peer into and see," said Mr Rench.
" I haven't made it easy for anyone because I'm following a rule that I've learnt the bush, that animals don't want to be seen, they've evolved to not be found as protection...if you can find them, congrats".
Using found organic materials, such as paperbark, wattle and eucalyptus leaves, the student artist imprints the texture onto paper using a method of pressing the items on paper which is rolled, held in place with string and placed in boiling water for 24 hours to let the natural ink release.
"It's like a natural tie-dye," he said.
Mr Rench is planning to continue his creative journey, currently drawing in his spare time.
"There's so much to draw from [the Macleay]. It's endless possibilities".
Living in Frederickton, Colby Keenahan represents Kempsey High School at 'Majors in the Macleay' with his collection of digital works titled XX
Mr Keenahan says is work is centred around the events between 2019 and 2022 and deals with environmental, societal and COVID-19-related issues.
" As we all know, these last three years have been very traumatic," he said.
The artist said it was challenge to choose what to cover in his major work as "so much has happened".
Australian bushfires of 2019, 'Cancel Culture', Black Lives Matter protests, mask-wearing as a result of the pandemic, and the move to working from home are all covered over nine tiles.
"My goal was always to surround current issues so people can look at the artwork and reflect on their own experience, because everyone has dealt with it."
Mr Keenahan says that art is a passion of his.
For more information visit https://slimdustycentre.com.au/gallery/
