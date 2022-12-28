The Macleay Argus

Cultural signs installed in Stuarts Point focused around local aboriginal history and native bushfoods

By Newsroom
Updated December 28 2022 - 7:35pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New cultural signs in Stuarts Point installed. Picture supplied/ Kempsey Shire Council

Two new signs showcasing local aboriginal history and native bushfoods have been installed at Stuarts Point Reserve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.