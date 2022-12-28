Two new signs showcasing local aboriginal history and native bushfoods have been installed at Stuarts Point Reserve.
Stuarts Point and District Community Organisation (SPADCO) received funding under the Kempsey Shire Council Community Grants program to deliver a cultural project at Stuarts Point Foreshore Reserve.
The project saw the two cultural signs developed in consultation with the community with artwork designed by Elaine Carmody.
The new signs provide visitors and locals the opportunity to learn more about local aboriginal history and bushfoods native to the area.
