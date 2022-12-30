The Macleay Argus

Kempsey's Sam Fowler makes the NSW junior squad for the Australian Dragon Boat Championships

By Mardi Borg
December 31 2022 - 10:00am
Sam Fowler has been selected in the NSW State Junior Squad to compete at the Australian Dragon Boat Championships. Picture supplied

Local dragon boating prodigy Sam Fowler is aiming to be one of many paddlers guiding Australia to a gold medal when he represents the country at the Australian Dragon Boat Championships in April, 2023.

