The Macleay Argus

Police release photo of 42-year-old Ashley Whatmough, wanted in relation to outstanding arrest warrants

By Newsroom
Updated December 30 2022 - 11:55am, first published 11:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashley Whatmough, aged 42, is wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for traffic and domestic violence offences. Picture supplied

Mid North Coast Police have released a photo of a man they would like to locate in relation to outstanding arrest warrants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.