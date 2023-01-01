Health warning: steer clear of do-it-yourself mosquito repellents

The recent ambush of mosquito activity shows no sign of slowing down and has health professionals concerned on two fronts.
Not only are people at risk of mosquito-borne diseases, health experts are also concerned about the growing trend of do-it-yourself insect repellents.
Home-made concoctions of insect repellent mixed with rubbing alcohol can lead to serious health issues including skin irritation and burns.
Mosquito bites place individuals at risk of contracting diseases such as Ross River Virus and Japanese Encephalitis, which can cause long-term health complications.
Basic prevention against bites is the best mosquito protection for yourself and your family this summer.
However, self-created mosquito repellents could be dangerous, warns a Victorian health expert.
Grampians Public Health Unit Chief Strategy and Regions Officer, Dr Robert Grenfell, said there is a concerning trend where individuals are mixing insect repellents with rubbing alcohol to create do-it-yourself mosquito concoctions.
"The incessant onslaught of mosquitoes has had us all reaching for whatever we have heard may reduce the bites. Sadly, many of these suggestions are just that," he said.
Repellents containing DEET or Picaridin are effective at deterring mosquito bites, and should be used only as directed. Mixing such chemical compounds with alcohol can reduce effectiveness and may result in adverse health effects.
"The TGA [Therapeutic Goods Administration] maintains a watchful eye on all mosquito repellents in Australia, particularly those with active ingredients. The problem with making DIY repellents means you cannot be guaranteed safe levels in blends."
"Adverse health effects can include skin irritation, leading to potential burns if the concentration is too high," Dr Grenfell said.
Dr Grenfell reminds individuals that repellents are effective at preventing bites. He said Australia has been at the forefront of mosquito spray development, from the invention of Aeroguard in the 1930's, to the formulation of such products as Bushmans, Tropical strength Aeroguard and RID.
"These repellents when used as directed are safe and effective at preventing and reducing insect bites. Many other suggestions have been trialled, such as Vitamin B, citronella, lavender oil, and have all been found to be ineffective," Dr Grenfell said.
He says prevention is still the best cure.
"Light, long, loose-fitting clothing covering your skin at peak biting times is also very effective," Dr Grenfell said.
Individuals seeking medical advice surrounding do-it-yourself repellents should contact the Poisons Information Centre on 13 11 26.
