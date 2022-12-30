Mid North Coast Police have released security video of two men they would like to speak to in relation to an incident of alleged fraud.
The public appeal relates to an incident that occurred at Nambucca Heads on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
Nambucca Police received a report that about 9pm, a vehicle was broken into at the Nambucca Heads Travel Centre on Corkwood Road, Valla, and personal items were stolen, including a bank card.
The card was allegedly used to purchase items at the Ballina BP Travel Centre at 11.50pm the same evening.
The depicted vehicle, a red Mazda 3, was seen in the area at the time of both incidents.
Officers from Mid North Coast Police District are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the two men who may be able to assist with their investigation into the alleged "steal from motor vehicle and fraud offence".
Anyone with dash cam footage from the Nambucca Heads Travel Centre between 8.45pm and 9.15pm or information can call Nambucca Police Station on 02 6598 5399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote event EE75661727.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.