The Macleay Argus

Police release images relating to Nambucca Heads Travel Centre investigations

By Newsroom
Updated December 30 2022 - 3:41pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anyone with any information that may assist in identifying the two men is encouraged to call the Nambucca Police Station or Crime Stoppers. Picture supplied

Mid North Coast Police have released security video of two men they would like to speak to in relation to an incident of alleged fraud.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.