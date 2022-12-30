The Macleay Argus

Crowds gathered at South West Rocks Country Club for the annual crab race on December 29

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated December 30 2022 - 5:06pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of locals and holiday-makers gathered for the annual crab race at South West Rocks on December 29, 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.