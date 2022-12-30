Hundreds of locals and holiday-makers gathered for the annual crab race at South West Rocks on December 29, 2022.
The Country Club hosts the social afternoon every year, with the auction taking place from 4.30pm and race starting at 6pm.
On Thursday (December 29) 24 crabs were auctioned off from $500 to $950 with 1st, 2nd and 3rd place being awarded.
The crowd of all ages spent an afternoon in the sun betting, spectating and enjoying the sausage sizzle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.