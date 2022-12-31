The Macleay Argus

Time to end the year with the Macleay Argus' Top 10 list of your favourite local news stories

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated December 31 2022 - 8:11pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sport, a rescue and the loss of well-known locals, were among the stories that made the Macleay Argus Top 10 list for 2022

Macleay Argus readers love sport, based on our list of the year's top local stories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.