Ninety golfers took part in the Kempsey Golf Club members' competition on Saturday, December 31.
The competition was a stableford event.
Golf professional Mike Richards said it was also busy at Kempsey Golf Course with social players at this time of year.
Tourists in the Macleay region often include golf as part of their holidays.
"It's a pretty good course so they like to come here to play," Richards said.
Kempsey Golf Club's facilities include an 18-hole golf course and practice fairway/driving range.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
