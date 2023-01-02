The Macleay Argus

Surf safety message issued after multiple Mid North Coast rescues

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
January 3 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There have been three emergency rescues at South West Rocks since December 21. Picture by Brienna Elford.

Surf lifesavers have issued a safety message for beachgoers after multiple rescues across the Mid North Coast since the start of the school holiday period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.