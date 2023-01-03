South West Rocks lifesavers have had a busy start to 2023 after attending to two emergency boat rollovers.
On New Year's Day (January 1) Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast (SLSMNC) members and South West Rocks Surf Life Saving Club volunteers assisted in a rescue after a boat capsized at the mouth of Back Creek.
On Monday, January 2 lifesavers also attended a rescue after another boat rolled over on the Macleay River bar.
A SLSMNC spokesperson said a member of the public on a jetski rescued the three passengers and returned them to an ambulance at the boat ramp.
SLSMNC president Rod McDonagh said it's been an extremely busy start to the school holidays.
According to Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast (SLSMNC), there have been 14 emergency call outs across the Mid North Coast since Wednesday, December 21.
"With mostly fine weather the beaches have all had a high visitation by locals and visitors alike," Mr McDonagh said.
"There is currently an easterly swell of around 2.5 metres (as of January 2), making for some dangerous conditions across local beaches."
Mr McDonagh advises beachgoers to swim at a patrolled beach and follow the directions of the lifesavers.
"The higher than normal number of emergency call-outs has ensured our members have been kept on our toes, with our clubs always being rescue ready for any situation that may arise," he said.
