The Macleay Argus

Busy 2023 start for South West Rocks lifesavers with two boat rollovers

January 3 2023 - 2:00pm
There were two emergency boat rollovers on January 1 and January 2 at South West Rocks. Pictures courtesy of Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast (SLSMNC) (left and top right). Boat rollover at Back Creek on Jan 1 (bottom right). Picture by Anne and David Wallis

South West Rocks lifesavers have had a busy start to 2023 after attending to two emergency boat rollovers.

