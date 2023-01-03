NSW RFS issues warning on grass fire danger for Mid North Coast

NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) acting district officer Guy Duckworth is urging Mid North Coast landholders to have a fire plan to ensure their safety against any grass fire threat.
Inspector Duckworth said grass fires can be just as dangerous as bushfires. They have the potential to destroy homes, crops and livelihoods.
"Grass fires can move very quickly especially if they are fanned by winds," he said.
Insp Duckworth said currently the service is more concerned about grass fires rather than bushfires, due to conditions influenced by rain, wind and temperatures.
"The bush is still reasonably damp, however all the grasslands are drying out rapidly," he said.
According to the NSW RFS website, the situation is consistent with what's happening in the rest of the state, as recent rain has caused extensive grass growth across NSW.
However, as grass and crops dry out, they become more susceptible to fire.
The western areas of Kempsey and the Port Macquarie-Hastings are of particular concern for the NSW RFS.
In 2021 about 150 hectares was burnt due to a grass fire which started east of the Pacific Highway, near Kew.
Insp Duckworth said people can mitigate any potential fire danger with a fire plan.
They should clear and maintain fire breaks on their property and remove any flammable material from the area.
Insp Duckworth said property owners should also check weather conditions and the fire restrictions prior to carrying out any planned burns.
Weather conditions for the 2022/23 bushfire period have been a lot more mild, compared to the severe fire conditions seen in 2019/2020.
"The biggest thing is that we're not in drought," Insp Duckworth said.
Insp Duckworth said the sub-soils are still quite damp at the moment, in contrast to the dry soils which contributed to the massive fire event in 2019 and 2020.
For more information, or to create a fire plan please visit www.myfireplan.com.au
