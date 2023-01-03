The Macleay Argus

NSW RFS issues warning on grass fire danger for Mid North Coast

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
January 4 2023 - 4:00am
A fast moving grass fire at Newee Creek was extinguished by firefighters in September, 2019. Picture courtesy of Fire and Rescue NSW Nambucca.

NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) acting district officer Guy Duckworth is urging Mid North Coast landholders to have a fire plan to ensure their safety against any grass fire threat.

