Holidaymakers give family-friendly Hat Head the stamp of approval

Holidaymakers have flocked to the coastal town of Hat Head to enjoy the scenery and relaxed atmosphere.
The beach and Korogoro Creek continue to draw visitors, many staying at Hat Head Holiday Park and nearby holiday houses.
Beach cricket, fishing, floating along the creek, snorkelling and swimming are popular pastimes.
Holidaymaker Kerri Seeto said she enjoyed the scenery of Hat Head, while Scott Seeto said it was a family-friendly destination.
The children like floating down the creek to the waves, building sandcastles and spotting fish in the creek.
A Christmas/new year holiday at Hat Head has become a family tradition for many.
