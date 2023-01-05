The Macleay Argus

What's biting: black marlin cause chaos in shallow water

By Kate Shelton
January 5 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Lamond family with a black marlin tagged and released off Point Plomer. Picture: supplied.

Offshore fishos have had a cracker couple of weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.