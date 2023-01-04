The 39th Golden Lure fishing tournament is set to take place in waters from South West Rocks to Laurieton.
Each boat is required to start and finish in Port Macquarie.
The 2023 fishing tournament is estimated to inject more than $1 million into the Port Macquarie economy.
Organisers are hoping for 50 boats in the tournament with anglers travelling from across NSW and interstate.
Port Macquarie Game Fishing Club life member Janeck Kaczorowski said the spend included everything from fuel to tackle, dining and accommodation.
"Most crews bring families with them as well, which creates a really good atmosphere for the event, and equally it is good for what we can give back to the town in the name of revenue," he said.
"Most have planned for it [the tournament] and they come up with loaded pockets and are happy to have a spend."
The tournament begins with a briefing night on Friday, January 6, with the final fishing day set down for Friday, January 13, ahead of a presentation the next day.
Kaczorowski said fishing conditions had been fantastic but the weather was not looking favourable for Saturday, January 7.
The event calendar includes two free days, allowing organisers to pick the best days for competition.
The spectator-favourite sail past is planned at 7.45am on Saturday, January 7 with areas near Port Macquarie's Lady Nelson Wharf set to provide a good vantage point if fishing is cancelled for the day due to rough conditions.
The Golden Lure features a prize pool of more than $80,000.
"We expect it to be really competitive this year with big numbers of fish," Kaczorowski said.
The tournament's tag rates are about 95 per cent.
Port Macquarie Game Fishing Club organises the Golden Lure tournament which is open to all registered anglers in the NSW Game Fishing Association.
The boats returning from sea provide a spectacle each fishing day, with weigh ins to take place after 5pm near the Port Macquarie Marina fuel wharf.
The ladies and juniors charity day, a regular feature of the tournament, raises an average of $3000 a year for Mid North Coast Cancer Institute.
