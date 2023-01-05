The village of Gladstone, popular with daytrippers, is attracting its fair share of tourists this holiday season.
It has been "crazy busy" every day at a coastal bohemian beachwear store in Gladstone, the manager says.
Mokea Design Studio manager Nerida Jeffery said the peak holiday season was a great opportunity to attract new clientele, particularly with more people flowing through the area.
The designer clothing store, which has a loyal customer base, mostly attracts tourists at this time of year.
"Year after year, I see so many return faces coming back from Sydney and Newcastle," Ms Jeffery said.
Gladstone is known for its boutique shopping, heritage buildings, art galleries, pub and cafes.
Fashion and furnishings business un4gettable4evermore reported a steady trade this holiday season.
Customer levels can depend on the weather.
Business owner Kath McKechnie said they were busy when the bluebottles washed onto the beaches.
She said the Christmas/new year trade was vital, particularly after the floods and COVID.
"In a small town like this, they just tick over, but holiday times really make a difference," Mrs McKechnie said.
The Kinchela Street business attracts a lot of repeat customers and that includes holidaymakers.
Steam & Cedar, named to reflect the area's history, notched up more than double its usual trade during the Christmas week.
Business owner Dan MacDonald said the customers were a mix of locals and visitors.
Mr MacDonald enjoys talking with customers, which is curtailed when the business is busy.
"At this time of year, we trade higher, but I am not able to spend as much time with the customers, so it's not as rewarding for me," he said.
Steam & Cedar employs about 12 staff including juniors.
"One of the most rewarding aspects of running the business is employing lots of younger staff who I have seen grow in their roles and confidence," he said.`
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
