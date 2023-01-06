Kempsey Macleay Table Tennis Club is looking forward to 2023 with hopes to improve on its participant numbers and inter-town competition record.
The 2022 season wrapped up with a presentation dinner, with awards presented to those who had been successful in the singles and doubles matches of the championship rounds.
It was a pleasure to have long-time life member Margaret Jopling on hand to officiate at the presentation.
As on so many occasions, Adi Vinaikosol was a worthy A Grade champ with Steve Tarbox the runner up.
In the B Grade, Barbara Morley held off a great challenge from Mark Bradney to seal the Champion title and Mark named the runner up.
The week following the singles saw the doubles pairing of Adi Vinaikosol and Mark Bradney prevail over the Gunter Bohles and David Miller team.
Graeme Carrad from the Kempsey Macleay Table Tennis Club said the club is hoping to uncover more local talent in 2023.
"It's not all about competition however," he said. "Each participant has the option to play competitively or 'have a hit' and there is no shortage of possibilities to practice technique."
The Club will commence play for 2023 on January 11 at the Pensioners Hall in Clyde St, Kempsey.
Locals are invited to join from 5.30pm to 8pm. Enquiries can be made by calling Graeme on 0424 656 479.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.