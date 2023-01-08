Sydneysider Murray Wilson's love of photography can be traced back to the crystal clear waters of Hat Head.
The scenery continues to inspire the amateur photographer during annual holidays to the coastal village.
"The water around Hat Head is the reason I love photography," Mr Wilson said.
"Its crystal clear blues and aquas draw me into the image and I love the way the images/colours make me feel."
Mr Wilson said the water was spectacular when it was aqua blue but it didn't always look that way.
He said photography was also about lighting and he took photos when the timing was right.
Photography is part of Mr Wilson's annual Mid North Coast holiday with his focus drawn to the natural environment at Hat Head and surrounds. He photographs the sunrise most mornings while at Had Head.
"It [photography] gives me an escape and mindfulness," Mr Wilson said.
"I get to focus my energy on trying to get a good photograph."
Mr Wilson first holidayed in Hat Head in 1986-1987.
These days, the family holiday tradition includes his wife Lin and children Hayden, Lucas and Quinn.
The children start talking about their Christmas holiday when mid-year rolls around.
"We love the water and the family atmosphere," Mr Wilson said.
"It's our big escape every year and it's the one thing we look forward to after a hectic year."
The days are filled with beach cricket, fishing, swimming and photography.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
