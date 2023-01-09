Kempsey-Crescent Head Surf Life Saving Club have bigger fish to fry.
It's why they're not too concerned about a lack of local carnivals this season in the North Coast Surfboat Series.
Boat captain James Conomos said they were looking at the 2022/2023 surfboat season as one where they would "build" into their work.
With the Australian titles to be held over in Western Australia this year, there have been minimal carnivals to attend.
"We've just decided it's another building year of rowing for us," Conomos said.
With minimal chances to get the competitive juices flowing, they have had to finetune their training regime with regular Sunday rows or gym sessions contributing to their program.
"The pinnacle [surf events] are not there for us this year so we've done as much group training as we can fit in," he said.
But when they have competed in the North Coast series, the club's open women's crew have led the way over the open men and masters crews.
"We've had a few mismatched weekends of rowing where the weather hasn't been the best, but we're pretty happy with how we're going for the amount of training we've had this year with floods and stuff," Conomos said.
"The open women would be keeping us (the club) going the best and it's because they've been the most committed for the year you could say. It's been a different season for us."
Conomos said the club hoped to field a junior crew next season.
"It's been a building season in preparation for next year. We've got a junior girls crew training up at the moment so a fair bit of time is going into that," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.