The Verge and Eden Streets Sporting Complex is to get a new multi-purpose pavilion.
Councillors agreed to issue development consent for the facility at their last meeting of 2022.
It is hoped that the new building will not only serve as a modern, well-equipped clubhouse for local sporting groups, but that it will help bring high-level events and matches to the Macleay Valley.
Additionally, higher fencing has been erected around the netball courts on Belgrave Street.
It replaces the ageing structure that allowed netballs to bounce onto the busy street during games.
An automatic irrigation system is also in use at the complex that will help keep the playing fields in top-notch condition, particularly in bouts of hot and dry weather.
There are also new additions and upgrades in Gladstone and Smithtown with two key projects winding up across the New Year.
The external refurbishment of the historic Gladstone Hall, which has been part of the community since 1898, is just about finished.
The project includes repairing the external timber cladding, roof and decking; installing new and improved steps and ramps; and repainting the entire hall using the colour palette provided by council's heritage advisor.
Across the Macleay River at Smithtown, a fresh toilet block has a new home in Nestle Park.
Adjoining a playground and barbecue area, the accessible amenitites block was the result of Smithtown residents calling for a family-friendly and modern facility, during one of council's Community Catch-ups.
