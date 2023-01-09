The Macleay Argus
New pavilion planned for Kempsey as council ticks off upgrades at Gladstone and Smithtown

By Contributed
Updated January 12 2023 - 2:09pm, first published January 9 2023 - 6:00pm
The Gladstone Hall has had a makeover while a new amenities block has been built in Nestle Park, Smithtown. Pictures supplied by Kempsey Shire Council

The Verge and Eden Streets Sporting Complex is to get a new multi-purpose pavilion.

