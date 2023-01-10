The Macleay Argus

Rent bidding ban not enough to fix housing crisis, says Mid North Coast board

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
Updated January 10 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residential street (Ocean St) at South West Rocks overlooks the Macleay River. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

A recent ban on real estate agents initiating rent bidding is a step forward in the right direction to address the housing crisis, says Regional Development Australia Mid North Coast (RDAMNC) board chair Kieren Dell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.