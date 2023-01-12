Being a volunteer with the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) is an important part of Tina Brown's life.
Miss Brown, who has always loved helping the community, was inspired to join the Kempsey Shire SES Unit after hearing volunteers' stories.
Almost 15 years later and Miss Brown is the deputy unit commander. She is part of the incident management team helping behind the scenes to support the crews on the ground.
In the case of a flood, for example, Miss Brown can be found monitoring the rain and river levels, making a plan for the expected size of the flood and organising rosters and supplies.
Miss Brown said the SES played an absolutely vital role.
The emergency and rescue service is dedicated to assisting the community.
NSW SES works with communities to prepare and respond to severe weather, and helps other emergency services when needed.
"I've seen the unit go through some struggles, and seen it bounce back, because of the strength of the unit," she said.
"The fires were pretty epic and I was really proud of my team."
Miss Brown likens the SES unit to a family.
"I feel like I belong there," she said. The unit's members support each other no matter what, Miss Brown says.
She said her SES-related skills made her a better mother to her four children.
"I've brought a lot of the leadership skills I've learnt through the SES into my parenting," Miss Brown said.
"It has made a difference."
It was a proud moment when her son Jai joined the SES unit at age 16.
"It's a small unit and we can have such an impact on people's lives," Miss Brown said.
An emergency management course through Charles Sturt University is her next step.
"I want to be able to do my job to the best of my ability and upskill as much as I can to achieve that," she said.
Miss Brown has no plans to give up her SES role anytime soon.
"I'm here for the long haul," she said. "It just keeps drawing me back like a magnet."
IN OTHER NEWS:
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.