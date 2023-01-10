The Macleay Argus

Meet the locals: South West Rocks fishermen work with 'Fish Butcher' Josh Niland and put Mid North Coast seafood on the map

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated January 12 2023 - 2:07pm, first published January 10 2023 - 6:00pm
Sydney's hatted chefs have been loving local seafood caught by the Buchholz brothers for years and now residents and holidaymakers at South West Rocks can get a taste too.

Journalist

