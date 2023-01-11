The Macleay Argus

Macleay Valley Mustangs co-coach Anthony Cowan is ready to steer the team to a premiership this year

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated January 13 2023 - 8:54am, first published January 12 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macleay Valley Mustangs co-coach Anthony Cowan is determined to steer the Mustangs to a premiership this year. Photo: file

When Anthony Cowan first signed up to coach the Macleay Valley Mustangs first grade side in 2021, his first priority was to help develop the next generation of players and "breathe life" back into the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.