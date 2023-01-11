When Anthony Cowan first signed up to coach the Macleay Valley Mustangs first grade side in 2021, his first priority was to help develop the next generation of players and "breathe life" back into the club.
"The last two years were about getting the club stable again and making sure the younger players could get enough experience under their belt," he said. "I think we've done that."
Now, Cowan says it's time to steer the Mustangs to a Group Three Rugby League premiership, with the help of co-coach Adam McMurray.
"There's no mucking around this year, we're coming for the big prize now." he said. "That's our goal, and we now have a quality side who can take us there."
The ambitious goal of grand final glory would follow the club's premiership success in 2019.
Cowan said McMurray's new appointment as co-coach is "a good move" for the team.
"Adam has a lot of experience and he's a Mustangs player through and through," he said. "He's played over 150 games and he's won premierships, so it's good to have him around the club and around the players."
"It also means that I can concentrate on training and playing in the team and Adam can organise the training during the week and the stuff outside of footy."
While the co-coaches are in the midst of arranging their plan of attack for the 2023 season, Cowan said their first challenge is getting instrumental player Mal Webster to sign up for another year.
The veteran five-eighth had touches of his vintage self in 2019, at times controlling a game with just his boot. His impressive performance was recognised at the Group Three Rugby League presentation night when he was named in the 2019 team of the year.
Webster's potential departure from the side this year could prove costly with Shane Davis-Caldwell also out of the squad after being recruited by the Canterbury Bulldogs NRL Club.
"I don't actually know what Mal is doing this year, he's been saying that he might be having a year off, and the loss of Shane Davis-Caldwell, who's on an amazing journey at the moment, has also posed another challenge," he said.
"Mal is going to be a massive loss if he does take a year off, his leadership and talent have been massive for the team... but he hasn't decided yet, he could very well sign the papers a day before we play.
"At the end of the day, I know that no matter what jumper I put on these boys, they will all fill the spot... we have that confidence and talent now"
Round one of the Group Three Rugby League season will mark Cowan's return to the first grade side after suffering a shoulder dislocation last year in their game against the Old Bar Pirates in round 11.
"My shoulder is holding up alright now, I have full movement, but I haven't had any contact since I injured it... that will be the big test, so hopefully we can organise some trials before the season to see how it pulls up."
Cowan said he's "not too worried" about putting his shoulder on the line again this season after his injury.
"It's a mind over matter thing, once I'm on the field I won't be caring about my shoulder," he said.
"It's just about putting myself in the right position at the right time... I just have to be smart about it and hopefully it will get me through the season."
The Macleay Valley Mustangs Club has a promising year ahead of them, with both the women's and under-18's side coming into the season as defending premiers.
Simone Smith will coach the women's side again while Robert Fernando will coach the under-18's side again. Reserve grade will see Les Lockwood and Beau Russell Docherty taking on the role of co-coaches.
The club will be supported by returning president Reuben Jones, vice president Adam McMurray and secretary Adelia Vale, with more familiar faces back on board as well.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.