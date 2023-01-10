Planned upgrades for Crescent Head's Lloyd Park are one of 530 projects across New South Wales to receive funding through the latest round of the Stronger Country Communities Fund grants program.
Deputy Premier and leader of the NSW National Party Paul Toole announced that the park on main street would be receiving $1.15 million of state government funding for the upgrades
"When you look at Lloyd Park here, we can see that the council has a vision to really improve this particular site," he said
"Investments like this are so important because these are investments that locals want to see happening on local projects that are going to make a difference."
The upgrades for the park were outlined in the Crescent Head Public Domain Plan which was adopted by Kempsey Shire Council in 2020.
Planned works to improved the accessibility of the park include installing a ramp, providing angled car parking on Main Street and new footpaths.
Kempsey Shire Council director of operations and planning Michael Jackson said that while other areas of Crescent Head like the foreshore were a priority, Lloyd Park fit the criteria for the grant.
"[The area] has got a lot of conflicts in terms of crowds, vehicle movements and the park itself is pretty underutilized as it stands," he said.
Upgrades will also involved relocating the cenotaph from the corner of Main Street and Pacific Street to further inside Lloyd Park.
At the moment you can probably fit 10 people around [the cenotaph]," Mr Jackson said.
"Bring it up here and you can get a much bigger accessible area around that for gatherings."
Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said the Lloyd Park funding commitment means Crescent Head has now received more than $2 million in funding under the Stronger Country Communities Fund.
"Everyone in our community should be able to access Lloyd Park, that's why I'm so pleased we're making it easier for everyone to relax on Main Street," Mrs Pavey said.
The Macleay Valley and surrounding areas have benefitted from the Stronger Country Communities Fund in the past with the Kempsey Macleay Dragon Boat Club named as successful applicants previously.
Now in it's fifth round, the fund will see $160 million in funding for community projects across regional NSW with other projects such as the Wauchope Community Garden being allocated funding.
Mr Jackson said that works still need to go through a design and planning process with construction likely to take place in early 2024 outside of the tourist busy season.
"Thankfully the state governments is giving us investment in this area...to improve the situation," he said.
"This [park] was fine quite a long time ago but obviously it needs to be brought into the modern age."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.