The Macleay Argus

Accessibility improvements for Lloyd Park made possible through Stronger Country Communities Fund

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated January 12 2023 - 1:47pm, first published January 11 2023 - 8:00am
Crescent Head's Lloyd Park has been announced as a successful recipient for state funding with upgrades planned for the park to improve accessibility. Picture by Emily Walker

Planned upgrades for Crescent Head's Lloyd Park are one of 530 projects across New South Wales to receive funding through the latest round of the Stronger Country Communities Fund grants program.

