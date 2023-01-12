Clybucca
This unique farm combines productive, fertile and alluvial land with an off grid, sustainable modern home.
It's an idyllic rural lifestyle property with a glorious natural lagoon beaming with birdlife and close proximity to pristine beaches, regional towns and the Pacific Motorway.
The home is serviced by an off grid solar system and features polished timber floors, modern kitchen and bathrooms, open plan living with wood fire and a sunny timber deck which overlooks the lagoon.
There are several paddocks and steel stockyards for ease of management, while a sprawling fig and a piece of remanent rainforest are a haven for birdlife.
Clybucca Creek with its deep-water access is just across the road and the beaches and shopping centre of South West Rocks is only a 12 minute drive away.
This is an attractive and viable property to escape away to, a rural paradise that you won't want to miss.
