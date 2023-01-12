The Macleay Argus

Local Heroes within the Shire to be awarded at the Slim Dusty Centre Australia Day celebration

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated January 13 2023 - 10:30am, first published January 12 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jolene Anderson is the 2023 Australian Day Ambassador for Kempsey Shire. Picture by Dan Stephens

Kempsey Shire Council has named Jolene Anderson as the 2023 Australia Day Ambassador for their upcoming celebration that recognises those giving back to the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.