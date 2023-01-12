Kempsey Shire Council has named Jolene Anderson as the 2023 Australia Day Ambassador for their upcoming celebration that recognises those giving back to the community.
On January 26, the Slim Dusty Centre will host an Australia Day celebration where Ms Anderson will present Local Hero and Citizen of the Year awards.
"Jo was our first choice as ambassador because she represents so many of the great aspects of our shire and despite travelling the world is still a proud Kempsey citizen," said Kempsey Mayor Leo Hauville.
"Jolene grew up in Euroka and if you didn't know the talented actress, singer and dancer then, you'll surely know her from her roles in the hit TV series All Saints, Rush and Harrow, or maybe you watched her on Playschool as a kid."
Ms Anderson recalls her childhood growing up "out of town" as "idyllic" and holds a strong connection to the Macleay.
"I've always called [Kempsey] home and I'm very nostalgic," she said.
Ms Anderson says being this year's ambassador is a "huge honour".
"It's a privilege for a town to always have its arms open to me whenever I come back," she said.
"It's a massive honour to be able to give back to the community that gave to me."
Every year, council encourages the public to nominate those they believe should be acknowledged for their work within the community.
Ms Anderson believes the celebration is "about appreciating what other people are doing around you".
2022 recipient of a Local Hero Award, Anika Malcolm, was nominated for her involvement in the community through the PCYC.
Born and raised in Kempsey, Ms Malcolm had been working with the youth-focused charity as a manager for two and half years at the time she was named a 'Local Hero'.
"I was really passionate about giving back to the community and working with the youth and engaging with them to try and help them open up new avenues and improve opportunities within their lives," she said.
This year Ms Malcolm is on the Australia Day Committee and will be involved in selecting recipients to be awarded on the day.
"'Hero' is a big word, but it's someone you know... In Kempsey, a hero is anyone who makes an effort, who makes a difference to you," said Cr Hauville.
"The Australia Day committee wants to celebrate our local heroes and our amazing citizens by hosting a great, memorable event, starring a great, local celebrity, to honour their special contribution to our community."
The event is open to the public with breakfast provided.
