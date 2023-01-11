The Macleay Argus

South West Rocks community to remember 102-year-old 'character' Tommy Tyne

By Ellie Chamberlain
102-year-old Tommy Tyne is being farewelled at the Catholic Church in South West Rocks on Thursday, January 12

The life of "character" Tommy Tyne who passed away on December 27, 2022 at the age of 102 will be celebrated on January 12 at the Catholic Church in his hometown of South West Rocks.

