The life of "character" Tommy Tyne who passed away on December 27, 2022 at the age of 102 will be celebrated on January 12 at the Catholic Church in his hometown of South West Rocks.
Mr Tyne was found dead on a driveway on Arthur Street in South West Rocks two days after Christmas and though there was an initial investigation, Mid North Coast police say the circumstances were not suspicious.
Mr Tyne was a core member of the South West Rock Veterans Golf Club for over 20 years and spent many hours at the Country Club playing his favourite numbers on KENO.
His 'VET' mates are calling his 102 years a "great round" and are remembering him as "alert" in his old age.
"At over 100 years of age he spoke so eloquently and he remembered everything. He was so alert", said Pat Roach.
"If I was 102 I'd be dribbling," he said.
Mr Tyne was an avid golfer right up until his death last month.
"On the golf course he'd get on the tee and 99 per cent of the time he hit the ball straight down the middle," said Mr Roach.
Tournament Director Frank Ryan says Mr Tyne was excited to sign up for another 12 months for the Veteran Golf Tournament only a couple of months before he passed away, which "really showed the state of his mind".
After spanning two centuries, Mr Tyne's rich history will be remembered on Thursday 12 January; from his time in the army and Australian Air Force to his painting career in the Macleay Valley.
The public is welcome to attend the celebrations beginning with a funeral held at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Gregory Street at Noon, followed by a wake at South West Rocks Country Club auditorium.
Mr Ryan believes Thursday's funeral will be "packed out".
