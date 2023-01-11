Kempsey's Bernie Keast has plenty of time to indulge his love of motorsports now that he's swapped the railway for rallies, art and family.
Just weeks after being named Kempsey Sporting Club's Member of the Year, Mr Keast is giving up his lifelong day job.
He started working as a station assistant in Kempsey 47 years ago, on December 17, 1975.
His father had heard the station was looking for junior staff so he headed off for a NSW Railways exam and medical.
"I caught the train from Kempsey to Newcastle and sat the exams and had my medical at Tyrrell House," he said.
"I was told I had passed and they asked me when I would like to start work.
"I said 'sometime in the new year' and they said 'how about Wednesday?' So, that's when I started."
It turned out to be a culture shock for the teenager who'd grown up in a Christian family, as he soon discovered that many of his colleagues smoked, drank and gambled - habits he never developed.
"Kempsey was a pretty big station back then with between 40 and 60 staff. The shift work would have been difficult for a lot of those blokes," he said.
"About five of us were juniors and did rotating shifts of 6am-2pm, 2pm-10pm and 10pm-6am so there was someone there the whole time.
"I've worked shifts most of my life but in the past 10 years, [they have been] day and afternoon shifts only."
Mr Keast worked at several other stations before returning to Kempsey in 1983.
Four decades later, on January 7, it was time to finish up as a NSW TrainLink customer service attendant.
"It was a funny feeling knowing it was my last day. I had been really looking forward to it, but once it arrived, I had some mixed feelings," he said.
"I guess I've been part of the furniture at Kempsey station. I looked after the premises from day one and I was still responsible for cleanliness right up until my last day."
In retirement, he plans to pursue his interest in transport, spending more time on motorsports and travel - some of it by train.
NSW TrainLink Chief Operating Officer, Dale Merrrick was among those wishing him the best.
"Forty-seven years serving the public is a long time. That sort of commitment is very rare now," Mr Merrick said.
"He has been a familiar site at the Kempsey railway station for generations of customers and I know those customers will miss the care and attention he puts into the station and all those who go there.
"His passion for the customers will be very difficult to replace."
Coffs Harbour area customer service manager Sonia Bertram noted that Mr Keast is also an accompllished artist whose work is often of cars and trains.
"Many locals eagerly anticipate him releasing his annual calendar," she said.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway also congratulated Mr Keast.
"That sort of commitment to customer service and people... is a hallmark of our public transport network, especially in regional communities," he said.
"People like Bernie are the fabric of our towns and I would like to wish him all the best in retirement."
