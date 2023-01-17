It's a walking group that is about much more than exercise.
The Man Walk takes place every week in Kempsey to connect men, strengthen communities and combat isolation.
Every Wednesday from 8am at Riverside Park, Kempsey, The Man Walk provides an opportunity for men to get together and walk and talk in a positive and inclusive environment.
There is no judgement, pressure or expectation; just turn up when you feel like it, and walk with a group of men in a light hearted, safe and supportive environment.
The Man Walk was created in Kiama, NSW, in 2018 and has since grown in leaps and bounds around the world.
Stephen Morrison helped form The Man Walk Kempsey group with Graham Willcocks in November 2022 after seeing its positive impact in different communities.
Stephen said The Man Walk is a great way to help men's mental health and physical activity.
"The Man Walk is about creating an opportunity for men to get together and walk and talk," Stephen said.
"We're not really good at sharing our feelings, particularly after COVID-19, so this is a good opportunity to get together and build those relationships in the community.
"The walking is good for exercise, but the networking is just as important as it allows us to build those relationships with each other and keep that connection going every week."
Both Graham and Stephen are also part of a separate, not-for-profit organisation, MENtors for Men, which supports men with their health and wellbeing.
Graham said The Man Walk Kempsey group helps fill a "gap" in the community.
"This weekly event creates some excitement, some friendship and a bit of fitness that I think has been missing in the community for some time now," he said.
"I think this group encourages that connection in the community and boosts not only men's mental wellbeing but physical wellbeing as well."
If you, or someone you know is interested in joining the group, come along to the Riverside Park picnic shelter in Kempsey on Wednesday morning at 8am to meet the men, have a walk and join in on a talk.
