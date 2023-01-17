The Macleay Argus

The Man Walk Kempsey group gives men in the Macleay Valley a chance to walk and talk

By Mardi Borg
Updated January 18 2023 - 6:36pm, first published January 17 2023 - 3:00pm
The Man Walk provides an opportunity for men to get together and walk and talk in a positive and inclusive environment. Picture by Mardi Borg

It's a walking group that is about much more than exercise.

