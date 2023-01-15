The Macleay Argus

April 29 kickoff for Group 3 Rugby League

Updated January 18 2023 - 3:28pm, first published January 15 2023 - 1:09pm
Macleay Valley Mustangs will travel to Taree and a clash with the Bulls in the first round of the 2023 Group 3 rugby league season. Picture by Kurt Polock/Lighthouse Sports Photography

Macleay Valley Mustangs will hit the road in round one of the 2023 Group 3 rugby league competition.

