Macleay Valley Mustangs will hit the road in round one of the 2023 Group 3 rugby league competition.
The Mustangs travel to Taree City on the weekend of April 29-30 when the season proper kicks off.
Premiers Port City will meet Port Macquarie while Wauchope tackle Old Bar at Lank Bain Sporting Complex.
Wingham will meet Forster-Tuncurry in the other game after Group Three chief executive Mal Drury released the draw last week.
All clubs except the Mustangs have nominated sides for all four grades. The Mustangs won't have women's league tag, as was the case last year.
This means there'll be nine sides in the under 18s following the admission of Lake Cathie. To accommodate this the juniors will play two rounds before the official start of the season-proper, kicking off on April 16 at Lake Cathie.
A further round will be played in July when there's a general bye for the other grades.
Mr Drury said Wauchope's struggling for numbers in women's league tag but have asked to be included in the draw.
"We're happy to do that. Wauchope were unbeaten last season but their best player, Larissa Ward isn't playing this year while other players have retired, left the area or a playing women's rugby league,'' Mr Drury said.
He said the group will revise the draw if the Blues withdraw from league tag. This will leave six sides in the competition.
No football is planned for the June long weekend, while the Indigenous All Stars/Group Three All Stars remains locked in for July 15, despite an indifferent response from players last year.
The five team semi-final series starts on August 26, culminating with the grand final on Saturday, September 16.
This will be the second consecutive year the group has played a Saturday grand final following the success of the 2022 game at Old Bar.
Meanwhile, Group Three plays Group Two in a selection trial for the North Coast team at Kempsey on Saturday, February 11. The team will train next Wednesday at Wauchope.
Former Newcastle Knight, Nathan Ross, a gain for Wingham this year, is a confirmed starter in the Group Three side.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.