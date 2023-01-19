The East Coast Tribal League is set to return to Kempsey for a second year on Saturday, January 21, with a fresh line-up of teams.
Aboriginal tribes from across the Mid North Coast will converge on Verge Street Oval for the first round of the competition, which will be hosted by the Dunghutti South West Rocks Dolphins.
The newly added team will be joined by the Gimbisi Valley Garrukas, Gumbaynggirr Coffs Coast Raiders, Thunghutti Bellbrook Bulldogs, Dunghutti Nulla and Dunghutti Bingayi Macleay River.
Biripi South Taree will return to the competition next week following their round-one bye.
East Coast Tribal League Association co-founder and secretary Dave Fernando said the new teams have been added after the Dunghutti Broncos, Gambaynggirr Wall Street Warriors, Thunghutti Bilabangs and Ngaku Warriors all opted out this year after playing in the inaugural season in 2022.
"I think some of the teams that are coming together now are really strong," he said.
"Some of the teams from last year decided not to nominate a side because it just didn't work for them this year or they didn't have enough players, but we are hoping to see them back next year.
"We can't wait to kick the competition off again, it's good to have it back for the players."
The East Coast Tribal League was created with the purpose of using rugby league to encourage mental health, resilience, and social and emotional wellbeing benefits in a culturally safe environment for Aboriginal people.
As with any inaugural event, the competition had its ups and downs with COVID-19 and extreme weather each playing a role.
Despite the setbacks in 2022, the competition was labelled a hit, allowing Aboriginal people and communities to come together to share their culture, connect in a safe and positive social setting, and build the capacity of Aboriginal rugby league clubs by allowing them to host home games and raise funds for their club.
With that in mind, Fernando said this year will be about building on what worked well in 2022.
"This year will make or break us," he said. "We are focusing on making this competition a lot stronger and to have more stability in the teams going forward.
"Our goal is for the teams to have more sponsors to allow that to happen, we have had a lot of interest from people around town which is good, it's really what we need to keep this competition going."
The competition will see the teams battle it out around the Mid North Coast for eight rounds to book a semi-finals berth for a chance at premiership glory in the grand final. Each team will host one round in the regular competition.
Fernando said a Knockout event will take place on the Easter Long Weekend once the East Coast Tribal League competition wraps up to give the teams a chance to play each other one last time.
"That will be a round-up of the competition, and it will give teams a chance to win some money before the regular season starts and the [Koori] Knockout that's coming up at the end of the year."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.