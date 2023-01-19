The Macleay Argus

'This year will make or break us': East Coast Tribal League returns to Kempsey on Saturday, January 21

January 19 2023 - 5:00pm
The East Coast Tribal League will return on Saturday, January 21, with a fresh line-up of teams. Picture of the 2022 East Coast Tribal League grand final by Penny Tamblyn

The East Coast Tribal League is set to return to Kempsey for a second year on Saturday, January 21, with a fresh line-up of teams.

