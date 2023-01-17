The long-term forecast is a little all over the place for this time of year with strong north-east winds turning around to strong southerly winds without any break for us fishos.
Looking further towards the end of January we should see a break in the weather and have an opportunity to head out for a fish.
The 39th Port Macquarie Garmin Golden Lure has once again been a successful tournament.
Congratulations to all the winners and of course thank you to all the volunteers that make it a great event.
I was lucky enough to fish on boat "The Good Grace" from Batemans Bay, skippered by Len Mumme, but we were not so lucky on the fishing front.
While conditions were challenging, there was some great game fishing action with pending game fishing records, plenty of anglers catching their first marlin and plenty of data collected for NSW Department of Primary Industries.
While there weren't many black marlin in close there were reasonable numbers of marlin out wider, along with some terrific yellowfin tuna and mahi mahi.
Bonito numbers have been terrific close in, while it has been difficult catching slimy mackerel, indicating there may be too many bigger predators swimming around.
Our mackerel season is beginning to fire with reports of Spanish mackerel and cobia in Plomer Bay.
Fishing off the rocks, tailor numbers have improved, although you will need to rise early for that hot bite.
Best results have been around the lighthouse in Port Macquarie and Perpendicular Point.
There are still plenty of drummer around Diamond Head and Crowdy Head, along with the occasional bream and luderick.
Bream and flathead both remain excellent in the Hastings and Camden Rivers as is usually the case at this time of year.
Flathead are being taken from all parts of the Hastings River on both live bait and lures.
For whiting fishos, worms and yabbies are your best bet from a bait perspective, while for lure enthusiasts, surface presentations are well worth the effort.
For the Macleay River fishos, I'm still receiving a few reports of mangrove jack and cobia, using live bait on the top of the tide off both breakwalls.
On the beaches, there are reports of a few tailor have been caught during the afternoons using spinners and bait.
Bream and whiting however have been a little more consistent on Gap Beach in South West Rocks as well as North Haven Beach further south.
There are still a few school mulloway around with the odd larger sized fish in the mix, with best results on dark, using bait.
