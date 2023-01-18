Kempsey residents have been invited to partake in a free ear and eye exam to not only benefit themselves but older people across Australia as part of the Australian Eye and Ear Health Survey.
The government funded study is surveying the eye and ear health of Australians across the country with Kempsey one of the 30 sites that will help determine the prevalence, impacts and risk factors of vision impairment and hearing loss across the country.
Project manager Shanelle Sorbello said it the main point of the survey is to find out what the major causes are and help direct resources appropriately.
"We're wanting to capture those affected [in the survey]," she said.
"So if there is a need for increased services within a particular age group or a particular area, the department of health can look at our information and...direct more resources there"
Australians aged 50 years or older can partake in the free exams with those who identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islanders able to participate if they are 40 years or older.
Ms Sorbello said that those within the age bracket who don't think they have any vision or hearing problems can still be part pf the study.
"It's a pretty thorough assessment that gives you a good overall view of your health and sensory function- and it's free," she said.
"If we do find any problems, we provide a full report to everyone that comes with copies of their images
"Its a really goo record to have because if something does happen later on, you have that as a reference to provide to your doctors."
The survey comes as a follow up to the National Eye Health Survey (NEHS) which was conducted between 2015 to 2016.
The previous survey findings were intended to help display the effectiveness of eye health care services in Australia as well as guide future resource allocation and policy development.
After eight years since the NEHS, the Australian Department of Health decided to fund a follow up survey run by the Westmead Institute for Medical Research.
The new survey will also have team members from the University of Sydney, University of New South Wales, Macquarie University, Brien Holden Foundation, and the George Institute for Global Health.
Mr Sorbello said that it was important to have good quality and accurate information about national vision and hearing loss.
[The Australian Department of Health] wanted to redo that study to find out what the major causes of vision impairment are within older Australians but... we've added the hearing component."
"The equipment we have now as compared to eight years ago is a lot better.
Technology has changed in terms of diagnostics and it's always improving."
The survey will be using equipment typically used in specialist ophthalmology clinics with devices like an Optic Coherance Tomography (OCT) machine to take scans of the back of an eye.
With access to the OCT machine, the survey team is able to map out blood vessels in the back of the eye and better detect any blockages or leaks particularly those that may occur with diabetic eye disease.
"Being able to detect that in more detail means that you can usually diagnose these things earlier which is always better," Ms Sorbello said.
The Australian Eye and Ear Health Survey started taking participants in Kempsey last week with the free eye and ear tests available until February 6 at 44 Lachlan Street, South Kempsey.
Afterwards, the survey team will move it's eye specialists and hearing technicians to Tamworth for further tests.
Ms Sorbello said that she hopes that knowing local's ear and eye tests could make a difference to future funding will be a draw card for people to volunteer their time.
"You are contributing to something that is intended to help the whole population but could potentially help your immediate community," she said.
"If we want to improve our healthcare system particularly when it comes to vision and hearing impairment, this is a really great way to contribute to that."
