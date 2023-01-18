The Macleay Argus

Kempsey residents invited to partake in Australian Eye and Ear Health Survey

Emily Walker
Emily Walker
January 18 2023 - 6:00pm
Project manager Shanelle Sorbello is part of the Australian Eye and Ear Health Survey providing free eye and ear tests for locals. Picture by Emily Walker

Kempsey residents have been invited to partake in a free ear and eye exam to not only benefit themselves but older people across Australia as part of the Australian Eye and Ear Health Survey.

