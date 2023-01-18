The latest social housing waiting list figures show the demand for housing has grown by 15 per cent across the Mid North Coast over the past year.
St Vincent de Paul Society NSW is calling for significant investment in social housing to ensure vulnerable people are afforded the safety and security of a place to call home.
The overall demand for social housing across the state has risen by 15 per cent over the past year from 49,928 to 57,550 applicants - each applicant represents an entire household, meaning the overall number of people, including children, in need of a secure place to live has risen to more than 125,000 across the state as of June 30, 2022.
The latest figures released by the Department of Communities and Justice represent the greatest demand for social housing since 2016.
"The number of applicants locally has risen by 15 per cent from 2148 to 2470 over the past 12 months," St Vincent de Paul Society Mid North Coast Social Justice Representative Laurie Eakin said.
"Without a stable, affordable home, the difficulty of holding down a job, caring for a family, or even having enough food to eat regularly all increase significantly.
"The effects of housing insecurity and homelessness compound with other kinds of disadvantage to ensure people experiencing long-term and acute poverty remain excluded from society at large.
"It has been a long-term position of the St Vincent de Paul Society NSW that more social housing needs to be built.
"With more people on the waiting list, it only increases the urgency for those homes to be made available as soon as possible."
Research commissioned by the St Vincent de Paul Society shows that if the Government built 5000 new social housing dwellings every year for a decade, the NSW social housing waiting list would be reduced by three quarters.
"St Vincent de Paul Society members provide assistance to people experiencing hardship and disadvantage every day and an all-too-common situation is pressure and uncertainty around housing," Mr Eakin said.
"In the past year, more than two-thirds of the people seeking assistance from members of the Society in the local area were experiencing housing stress.
"High and unaffordable housing costs mean that people are having to forgo other basics, such as food, heating and cooling, or essential medicines.
"And given the lengthening social housing waiting list and ongoing housing crisis, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find affordable homes, meaning already vulnerable people are pushed into homelessness.
"There is a solution and it's a simple one: more social housing dwellings need to be built.
