Kempsey council advises of lane closures as next stage of streets makeover project gets underway

By Kempsey Shire Council
Updated January 18 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 4:12pm
Jason Ridgeway is one of the four local artists ready to bring more colour to Savages Lane. Picture supplied by Kempsey Shire Council

The collaborative community project to revamp Savages Lane in Kempsey is about to get underway again.

