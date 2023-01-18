The collaborative community project to revamp Savages Lane in Kempsey is about to get underway again.
Stage two of the Streets as Shared Spaces project to revitalise key laneways in Kempsey will start up again from Monday January 23, weather permitting.
Aisha Spokes, Community Projects Officer at council, said it is exciting to have local, regional and metro artists involved, creating more vibrancy and art in Kempsey.
"This fun and exciting project unites our community through a collaborative process of listening to their ideas and engaging with artists who are helping to bring those ideas to life," she said.
This will give young people of Kempsey the chance to showcase their talents for the whole shire to admire.- Aisha Spokes, Community Projects Officer
"Local and regional artists have a unique connection to our area and history, and the metro artists coming in are going to bring some really incredible styles to the laneway."
Selected through an expression of interest process, the artists include locals Jason Ridgeway, Kelly Purvis, Deb Broughton, Stephen McLeod and INDO The Artist.
The regional and metro artists hail from Coffs Harbour, Newcastle, Sydney and Brisbane.
Keeping the community involved in the project will continue with a laneway festival in the works to celebrate Youth Week which takes place from April 20 - 30.
"A section of the laneway will be kept blank for youth collaboration and a mentoring project as part of the upcoming Laneway Festival.
"This will give young people of Kempsey the chance to showcase their talents for the whole shire to admire."
The project has been made possible through funding from NSW Government.
As the project is rolled out through January, February and March, Savages Lane will be closed at certain times.
These include:
Residents have been contacted separately and advised of alternative access arrangements.
For more information on the project and upcoming Savages Lane closures, head to council's website at ksc.pub/laneways.
