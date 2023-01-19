The Macleay Argus

Slim Dusty Centre announced as one of the best destinations for mature-age travellers in Australia

By Kempsey Shire Council
January 19 2023 - 11:30am
The Slim Dusty Centre has been announced a finalist in the Grey Nomad Awards. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

The Slim Dusty Centre has been announced as a shortlisted finalist in Best Grey Nomad Attraction after proving to national tourism leaders that it provided an exceptional experience for visitors aged over 50.

