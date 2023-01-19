The Slim Dusty Centre has been announced as a shortlisted finalist in Best Grey Nomad Attraction after proving to national tourism leaders that it provided an exceptional experience for visitors aged over 50.
The Grey Nomad Awards revealed the Slim Dusty Centre as a finalist on Tuesday, January 17 in the 2022 Best Grey Nomad Attraction category, with winners announced Friday, February 17 2023.
Rewarding organisations and venues catering to mature age tourists in Australia, the Grey Nomad Awards help to get destinations recognised in the senior tourism sector.
Yolande Williams, Operations Supervisor at the Slim Dusty Centre said the announcement is a testament to Slim Dusty's legacy.
"So many Australians especially Grey Nomads, grow up with Slim Dusty playing on the radio during car trips, on the stereo in our living rooms or more recently streaming on digital platforms," said Ms Williams.
"Continuing to showcase the highly successful career of Slim at the centre with his memorabilia and personal effects, despite the setbacks of the past few years, has meant anyone travelling through can stop in and relive Slim's iconic music career."
The Centre is not only home to Slim Dusty memorabilia, it is also the location of the Macleay Valley Coast Visitor Information Centre and the Nulla Nulla Art Gallery.
Awards Director, Kim Morgan, said the Grey Nomad Awards shine a light on regional and remote Australia by rewarding organisations and destinations which cater to mature age visitors in an exemplary way.
"The Awards foster a better lifestyle for over 50s while providing verified information which guides travellers' decisions on where to visit, play and stay," said Ms Morgan.
The judges of the Grey Nomad Awards are mature-age tourism professionals, some of whom have also experienced the travelling grey nomad lifestyle.
