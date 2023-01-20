The Macleay Argus

Kempsey Stock & Land and McCulloch Agencies join forces in multi-agent cattle sale

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated January 24 2023 - 12:09am, first published January 20 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey Stock & Land manager Ian Argue and McCulloch Agencies owner Daniel McCulloch attended the first multiagent sale at Kempsey Regional Saleyard in over 30 years. Picture by Emily Walekr

Kempsey Regional Saleyard saw it's first multi-agent cattle sale in over 30 years on Thursday, January 17, with 146 head going under the hammer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.